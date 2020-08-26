Letter to the Editor: Supporting Richardson for governor

I have had the distinct pleasure of working with state Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, on two winning campaigns. During one campaign, he handily won by almost a 2-to-1 margin over his Democratic opponent. And in the other, he upset a beloved incumbent.

I witnessed firsthand his decision-making skills on campaign issues, his final approvals on campaign spending, his even demeanor, his quiet humility and, yes, his dry of sense of humor.

What you see is what you get with Sen. Richardson: steadfast commitment and integrity, both rare qualities in politicians these days. He has been serving in state government for six years, long enough to see what needs attention, and he wants to make a difference.

I support Sen. Richardson in the race for governor because, in the end, he governs all citizens of Delaware. If he can appeal to Democratic voters in his 21st Senatorial District, then his chances of winning independent voters and conservative Democrats statewide are more favorable. He is a quiet fighter and has the wisdom to navigate among his Democratic counterparts. He is more of a statesman than a career politician.

Kathy Tulley

Seaford