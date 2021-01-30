Letter to the Editor: Court case highlights need for tolerance

Wednesday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

After the tragic events of Jan. 6, we should all pause and reflect on the horrors of the Holocaust and the pernicious extent of Holocaust revisionist history.

Fortunately, last year, Delaware became the 16th state requiring school districts to implement curriculum on the Holocaust and genocide. Once fully enacted, House Bill 318 will help our future leaders confront the immorality of anti-Semitism and racist intolerance.

In December, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a landmark restitution case that pits three Jewish families against Germany. While an important ally, Germany surprisingly argued that the timeline of the early years of the Holocaust is malleable. Its attorneys presented our justices an alternative reality on the documented largest government-organized property theft in history. They disregarded the intent of multiple statutes passed by overwhelmingly bipartisan majorities.

President Joe Biden has a deep familiarity with Holocaust-era property restitution from his time in the Senate. He knows the battles that Holocaust survivors have faced when technical defenses are brazenly used in our courts. As the justices continue to deliberate on Philipp v. Federal Republic of Germany, the Biden administration should weigh in with its own brief and continue to build a more tolerant America.

Joshua Schoenberg

Wilmington