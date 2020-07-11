Letter to the Editor: Sussex County partners offer ‘kitchen incubator’ to food startups

Jul 11th, 2020 · Comments: 0

As a farmer’s daughter, I know the importance of growing a crop as well as a business. In Sussex County, we are fortunate to have many farmers who are continually expanding the type of crops they grow. And as these entrepreneurs consider how to grow their business ventures — perhaps through farmers markets, food trucks or restaurant sales — I have been doing what I can at the state level to help them achieve success.

While serving as a member of the budget-writing committee this year, I worked to have state funding allocated by our Joint Finance Committee for what is known as a “kitchen incubator” program in Sussex County. In the current fiscal year 2021 budget, state funding in the amount of $150,000 will be used as seed money to help develop the kitchen incubator model in Sussex.

Together with Sussex County economic development director Bill Pfaff, we have formed a working group that will discuss the need and viability of how to offer a shared-use, commissary kitchen to local startups in the food industry. The extraordinary concerns related to overhead costs and public health guidelines alone can overwhelm any food entrepreneur. However, producing a safe and quality product is first and foremost. Our kitchen incubator model will help growers create and market their specialty products without all the worry that comes with running a full-blown operation.

I am hopeful this venture will be successful and lead us to other similar endeavors to support local, homegrown businesses of all types in Sussex County.

Rep. Ruth Briggs King
R-Georgetown

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie