Letter to the Editor: Sweeney a big part of Dover communities

I would like to voice my support for Commissioner George “Jody” Sweeney for the 5th Levy Court District.

Jody was raised here in Kent County, starting in Rodney Village. He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and raised his four children in the same district he represents.

Jody has always been a part of our community, from attending civic association meetings to answering calls for assistance. We contact him for help ­with issues in our neighborhood. Right now, he is helping us with a problem with those seeking a shortcut between the POW/MIA Highway and Webbs Lane.

When we were passing out flyers for a recent civic association meeting, he came and helped us distribute them.

We know Jody represents every community just the way he represents ours. We know he will continue to do the same for as long as he is on Levy Court.

Please join me in voting for George “Jody” Sweeney for Kent County commissioner, 5th District. We need representatives like him on Levy Court.

Gladys Bishop

Dover