Letter to the Editor: Sweeney a big part of Dover communities

Oct 29th, 2020 · Comments: 0

I would like to voice my support for Commissioner George “Jody” Sweeney for the 5th Levy Court District.

Jody was raised here in Kent County, starting in Rodney Village. He graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and raised his four children in the same district he represents.

Jody has always been a part of our community, from attending civic association meetings to answering calls for assistance. We contact him for help ­with issues in our neighborhood. Right now, he is helping us with a problem with those seeking a shortcut between the POW/MIA Highway and Webbs Lane.

When we were passing out flyers for a recent civic association meeting, he came and helped us distribute them.

We know Jody represents every community just the way he represents ours. We know he will continue to do the same for as long as he is on Levy Court.

Please join me in voting for George “Jody” Sweeney for Kent County commissioner, 5th District. We need representatives like him on Levy Court.

Gladys Bishop
Dover

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie