Letter to the Editor: Sweeney’s service benefits Kent County

These days it is difficult to find honest, hardworking people who want to help others succeed. Truly thoughtful, caring people who devote a greater part of their lives trying to make hardships a bit easier for others only come around every so often.

One such individual is George “Jody” Sweeney, the 5th District Levy Court commissioner who gives his heart and soul to the people of Kent County.

After Tropical Storm Isaias, he worked day in and day out to help the citizens of Kent County. The commissioner helped fund a portion of the disaster-relief from the county after the storm hit and spun a tornado. The scene around Moores Lake was a disaster. There is no greater gift that you can gave your neighbors/constituents than to help them in their time of need.

Let’s look at some of the accomplishments as he serves his third four-year term:

∙ Three years ago, the Levy Court started a moment of silence for U.S. troops at the beginning of county business meetings. Mr. Sweeney began naming military service members killed in the line of duty, their names, ages and hometowns. Then he started adding law enforcement officers to the readings. This past year, he added paramedics, emergency medical technicians and firefighters to the list and asked to change that moment to a “Moment of Silence for our Troops and First Responders.”

∙ In 2017, Mr. Sweeney was awarded Delaware Recreation & Parks Society’s Legislative Award in recognition of outstanding support and leadership for the development, funding and maintenance of Kent County public parks, recreation centers and recreational programs.

∙ Mr. Sweeney’s community support includes partnering with Friends of Historic Camden to continue restoration of the Goggin home, partnering with Del-Mar-Va Council Boy Scouts of America, partnering with the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club in building the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club and partnering with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 850 in support of the Kent County Vietnam Memorial.

∙ His community involvement includes being a member of Wyoming United Methodist Church, an honorary commander of DAFB, two-time past president of the Delaware Association of Counties, and a coach with the Camden-Wyoming and the Felton Little Leagues.

As he further serves his community as a Kent County government official, his actions speak louder than words. I know that he will continue to make positive changes in the county and will go above and beyond what is asked of him, as he has shown us in the past. That’s why I support Democratic candidate George “Jody” Sweeney for 5th District commissioner of the Levy Court. Please join with me in supporting this great public servant.

David W. Mazur

Smyrna