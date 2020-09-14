Letter to the Editor: Take a good look at Biden’s plans

“A vote for Joe is a vote for stupid.”

I saw that on a sign driving back to Dover on U.S. 13. I didn’t think much of it then, but after reading what Joe Biden has on his website and the 110-page Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force recommendations, I am convinced the phrase is correct.

Joe’s announcement that Kamala Harris will be his running mate further solidifies the title. She has proven that she will say or do anything to gain power and will twist Joe like a pretzel to ensure her policies are implemented. Pramila Jayapal, who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, believes that once Joe is elected, she and her minions will easily twist Joe to champion whatever policy they desire.

Joe’s vision outlines 45 bold ideas. If you look at the titles of the ideas, you will see that Joe is using identity politics to play to every segment of our society, missing the overall concept that we are all Americans. His ideas do nothing to unify this country.

Some examples: The “Biden Plan for Bankruptcy Reform” is Elizabeth Warren’s. The “Biden Plan for Climate Change” is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. Biden’s plan for sustainable infrastructure and a clean-energy future calls for a carbon pollution-free power sector, destroying our coal, oil and gas industries. The “Biden Plan for Immigration” ensures we will have open borders and finds a way to grant citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants. The “Biden Plan for Health Care” fully restores Obamacare and pushes for a single-payer system. “The Biden Plan for Education Beyond High School” calls for free community college tuition and makes public colleges and universities tuition-free for all families with incomes below $125,000. The “Biden Plan for Housing” allows the government, not economic viability, to determine who can live in your community.

The Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations are built around six areas: the economy, health care, climate, education, criminal justice and immigration. All programs are socialistic ideas championed by Bernie Sanders and embraced by Joe.

There are pronounced policy and political differences between the two candidates. Put aside all individual, passionate, personal attacks on our president and compare and contrast his policies to those of Joe Biden. Joe’s 45 ideas will create a massive government bureaucracy that will spend, spend and spend some more with government programs designed to implement a socialistic society emasculating capitalism. This will destroy individual accountability and personal responsibility. In other words, the government controls everything and we get what is handed to us based on what they think is best. On Nov. 3, vote with reason, not passion.

Frank Daniels

Colonel, (Ret), USAR

Dover