Letter to the Editor: Take a moment to remember 9/11

Today is the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attack on our country. We are currently in the middle of a worldwide pandemic of unprecedented proportions. While our minds are glued on this pandemic, let us not forget the many lives that were lost and touched during that fateful day.

As firefighters, we in the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association remember how the loss of those 343 firefighters touched our lives. We remember the funerals and memorial services, the pictures, the spouses, children and families. We remember the look on the firefighters’ faces as they entered the towers that day.

Even to this day, 19 years later, we remember their names: Michael D’Auria, Engine 40; Paul Gill, Engine 54; Terry Hatton, Rescue 1; Peter Ganci, chief of the department; Wells Remy Crowther, a volunteer firefighter; Patty Brown, Ladder 3; Brian Hickey, Rescue 4; Ray Downey Sr., chief of special operations; Dave Fontana, Squad 1; Father Mychal Judge, chaplain; and the list goes on and on.

We also remember the writings and the books, including Marian Fontana’s “A Widow’s Walk” and The New York Times bestseller, “102 Minutes.” Lastly, we remember the day of the dedication of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in 2014. While the dedication was full of speeches, reflections and poignant moments, it was the New York Children’s Choir singing “There’s a Place For Us” that we remember the most. Their beautiful, young voices echoed off the slurry walls and the last beam, giving meaning to the fact that, yes, this is the place for those who died that day.

“No day shall erase you from the memory of time” by Virgil is displayed on the wall of the museum. Let us never erase the events of this day from our memory. While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the 9/11 events on this day, please take a moment to reflect on what happened Sept. 11, 2001.

Warren Jones

Executive manager

Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association