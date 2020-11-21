Letter to the Editor: Taking a stand against Biden and abortion

Nov 20th, 2020 · Comments: 0

A recent headline about Joe Biden’s Catholic faith is a scandal to all true Christians (“Biden brings solid Catholic faith to presidency,” Nov. 15). He goes directly against the teaching of God, the fifth commandment and the Catholic Church on matters of abortion. His standings on same-sex marriage is directly against God’s morality that a marriage is between a man and a woman. That will never change, no matter what society wants to promote. You can’t change what’s in the Bible, the word of God. Christians, pray for unbelievers and don’t be afraid to speak the truth. I will never apologize for my faith. Evil prevails when good men do nothing.

Susan Lewis
Felton

