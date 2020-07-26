Letter to the Editor: Tearing down monuments ludicrous

Enough!

Destroying certain monuments to appease certain groups is ludicrous!

Slavery was wrong, and the mistreatment of slaves was doubly wrong. My heritage is Scots/Irish, and my ancestors came to this country as indentured servants and were mistreated, as were other slaves.

We are thankful to live here and have fought for this great country.

Our military servicemen and women are still fighting and dying for our country. These certain groups are tearing down how our country came out of slavery. Politicians with an agenda such as this need to be voted out of office!

Art Nichols

Dover