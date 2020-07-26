Letter to the Editor: Tearing down monuments ludicrous

Jul 26th, 2020 · Comments: 0

Enough!

Destroying certain monuments to appease certain groups is ludicrous!

Slavery was wrong, and the mistreatment of slaves was doubly wrong. My heritage is Scots/Irish, and my ancestors came to this country as indentured servants and were mistreated, as were other slaves.

We are thankful to live here and have fought for this great country.

Our military servicemen and women are still fighting and dying for our country. These certain groups are tearing down how our country came out of slavery. Politicians with an agenda such as this need to be voted out of office!

Art Nichols
Dover

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie