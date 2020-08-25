Letter to the Editor: Thank you, city of Dover workers

I would like to add my voice to the chorus of city of Dover officials and citizens who are grateful for the work that utility employees and volunteers have done in the aftermath of the tornado. Unlike Cedar Falls, Idaho, which was still without electricity after at least a week, I was able to make a cup of coffee after a few hours. The paths of the destruction there were widely visible, unlike Dover, where streets were made passable as quickly as possible. There is, of course, more work to be done. I am heartsick for those whose homes, yards and bank accounts have suffered painful losses.

I was very grateful that the city’s Department of Public Works remained running efficiently. Life would be less than ideal if our garbage wasn’t picked up or our streets weren’t cleaned, as Philadelphia found out when the pandemic disrupted everyone’s life. The Dover sanitation workers have always done a very difficult, physically demanding job very well. They put up with those who don’t pick up the plastic bottles thrown on streets, who don’t flatten boxes, put recyclables in the black bin or, worse, don’t recycle at all.

My only disappointment has been the unfortunate decision made last year to not plant our famous tulip beds for this season. Rumor has it they will be back next spring.

Finally, all city of Dover workers: Thank you. As individuals and the departments you represent, you have served our city well. Your work is important. You are important.

Linda Andres

Dover