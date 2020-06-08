Letter to the Editor: ‘The Fight’

Broadcasting all over television for the whole world to see, the atrocities that is happening to brothers who look like me
There is black on black
Cops on black
Many on crack
The church is diligently in prayer against the attacks
But it is going to take us all in this fight to win our streets back
Day after day and night after night another black brother has lost his life
Some by gun and some by knife but too many by those who are sworn to protect life
From the dust of Brown vs. the Board of Education and the first day of school for the Little Rock Nine, it is disheartening to see that inequality in education is still separated by lines
Lines of poverty, Lines of race, Lines of economic despair
People are left wondering does anyone really care and asking the question like Marvin Gaye
“What’s going on”
Politicians proclaiming there will be a change but election after election things remain the same
Mothers are crying, Teachers are trying
Politicians are lying, AND our young black brothers are still dying
Whether you are Gay or Straight
Black or White
Liberal or Conservative
Republican or Democrat
Protestant or Catholic
Methodist or Pentecostal
Left or right
The reality is we are all in this fight
Fight for equality
Fight for peace
Fight for liberty and justice for all
Time is up for casting blame we all feel the pain and share in the shame
But we need to keep on walking, keep on talking, keep on pursuing until peace, liberty and justice for all mankind is obtained.
William Albert Grimes Jr.
Dover