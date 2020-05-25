Letter to the Editor: The irony of Biden and Tara Reade’s allegations

In 1994, Delaware Sen. Joe Biden co-sponsored the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The reasoning behind this legislation was that

domestic violence was not taken as seriously as it should and not enough was being done to protect women from abuse.

Perpetrators of domestic abuse could (in theory) cross state lines to avoid prosecution for beating their spouses, as law enforcement was not required to listen to orders of protection filed in other states.

It is said that prior to the passage of VAWA, police were told to avoid interfering in domestic violence cases as a general consensus existed that thought domestic violence was a family matter, not something that rose to the level of federal law.

We are told that Joe Biden, who was then the chair of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, co-sponsored the bill because he was concerned about national attitudes about violence against women and he helped return the issue of violence against women to the national stage.

With his stance on promoting VAWA, Joe Biden solidified monolithic support from a coalition of women’s rights groups, which would prove politically beneficial in the years to come.

One of the many “enhancements” from the passage of the VAWA was a more robust and weaponized method for a woman to obtain a protection from abuse order order (PFA). The threshold of evidence to obtain a protection from abuse order against a defendant is a preponderance of evidence, the least weight of evidence on the books.

In 1993, Tara Reade alleges Joe Biden sexually abused her, and says there is documentation supporting the claim. She said she raised concerns about being harassed while on Biden’s staff, and filed a written report with the Senate personnel office detailing the accusations.

The problem, however, is that Biden’s Senate documents were donated to the University of Delaware in 2011, and while they were set to be made available to the public in 2019, they now cannot be made public until after Biden “retires from public life.” The conditions of the agreement with the university were changed on April 24, 2019, the day before Biden announced his presidential run.

Although, I am certain many Delaware women have been “protected” with the issuance of a PFA. I can say with the same certainty that many an innocent Delaware man has had their home taken, child custody interference, reputation trashed, and due process, 2nd amendment violations as well. But, admittedly, I digress.

My point I make is that the allegations by Ms Reade would meet the legal threshold of the evidence required to have a PFA granted against him. Ironic, to say the least.

Equally ironic– after the great efforts that the state of Delaware made as it pioneered and led the charge on protecting women from violence – that it now harbors evidence at University of Delaware that could show the actions of one of the primary forces behind the passage of the Violence Against Women Act in this charge of sexual harassment.

My advice to Tara Reade is to file for a Protection from Abuse order against Joe Biden. Her allegations of abuse more than meet the legal threshold required.

Gordon Smith

Port Orange, Fla. (formerly of Felton)