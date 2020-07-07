Letter to the Editor: Time for change in Democrat-run Delaware

Wake up, Delaware!

You don’t have to look beyond Delaware, but there are examples all over the country (Seattle; Portland, Ore.; Chicago; Baltimore, etc.) that demonstrate that one-party rule, especially by governors and mayors on the left, can easily destroy cities and states.

From Jim Lovell: “There are people who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who wonder what happened.” Those of us who are in the first group are ready to build awareness in the other groups.

We cannot let a one-party system, with no checks and balances, push an agenda that will destroy this state. It is election time, so the Democrats come out of their closets (or basements, sleepy Joe) and promise to make things better in minority communities, but how many decades have to go by with unkept promises before people wake up?

It was a Republican president who eliminated slavery in 1865. It was a Republican president who produced the lowest unemployment rate for minorities in history. It was a Republican president who funded minority colleges. It was a Republican president who instituted opportunity zones to raise prospects in minority communities.

Why then is Delaware controlled by a Democrat governor, House and Senate, two Democrat U.S. senators and a Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives?

Look at what the governor of Delaware has done. Until recently, you could not get your hair cut by stylists and store customers had to wear masks, but anarchists can group together by the thousands and destroy local businesses and historical statues.

The governor has crowned himself king, emperor and supreme leader. I must have missed the coronation ceremony. He bypassed the Board of Elections and, without approval by the people he is supposed to serve, has closed polling places all over the state. And the Democrats who are the ones complaining about voter suppression?

Introducing more potential fraud into a system that is already imperfect is not the right thing to do. When Republicans tried to introduce amendments to add some common sense to the bill, they were shut down.

It is time for some major changes to improve the trajectory of the economy in Delaware.

Bob Latshaw

President, 41st District Republican Club and PAC