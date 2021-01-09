Letter to the Editor: Treason should result in impeachment

Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, all D-Del., have my sincere gratitude for their actions Wednesday and Thursday, taken under extraordinary and violent conditions, to uphold the Constitution and execute their duty to certify the results of the November 2020 election.

Now, it is time for them to take the next step of naming Donald Trump’s actions for what they are — treason. I call on them to initiate impeachment proceedings and/or invoke the 25th Amendment to have Trump immediately removed from office.

We cannot wait until Jan. 20. Our democracy cannot abide even one more day of a president who refuses to acknowledge the will of the people in a free and fair election but instead incites a mob to overthrow the government.

Fran Riddle

Dover