Letter to the Editor: Trump fomenting a civil war

For the second time in its history, the United States of America is engaged in a civil war. This time the weapons are words of hatred instead of bullets, and believe it or not, it is the president of the United States who is behind it all.

This man is a racist, a sexist, a liar and a hypocrite. He really believes he was named king of America, not president. He downplays the rules of democracy. He has established his own code of conduct. All of this with the support of Republican senators. These senators have let the whole world know they “work for the president”, not the U.S.A, and not for the people who voted them in office. Trump is a perfect example of a person with delayed emotional development.

And now, he has decided to “slap in the face” every American who believes that honesty is really important. Trump can’t free felons fast enough. “White collar” criminals do not belong in jail, according to Trump. Their crimes aren’t really that bad. They only cheated people, they did no real harm.

What will it take to end this civil war? The next election may be the answer.

Gloria Bakin

Dover