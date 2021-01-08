Letter to the Editor: Trump rally was instigated mayhem

Mayhem in D.C.: There’s no other way to describe the outrageous scenes played out Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

I’m not just describing the politically self-serving “objections” to certified electors in the constitutionally mandated presidential vote tally. The rioting — for that is what it was — outside and inside the Capitol was instigated and egged on by the president of the United States.

It wasn’t just a result of the preriot rally attended by at least five busloads of Delawareans. It was the culmination of four years of vitriol expressed by a man who conned millions of Americans into voting for him twice.

What’s worse is that these rioters acted because of proven lies about a “rigged” election, falsehoods some people still take as truth, including members of Congress and at least one want-to-be Delaware politician.

Rest assured that there were Delawareans in the crowds that smashed windows, ransacked offices and vandalized both houses of Congress. You have nothing to be proud of.

Jeff Brown

Hartly