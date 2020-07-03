Letter to the Editor: Trump should review history

When President Donald Trump says he has done more for African Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln, it is one of the most absurd political statements in modern American political history.

African Americans, historically, were Republicans until the election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1932.

Under pressure from A. Philip Randolph, who formed the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters in 1925, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 8802 in 1941, establishing the Fair Employment Practices Committee. He also included African Americans in many of the New Deal programs.

In 1948, President Harry Truman issued Executive Order 9981, ordering the desegregation of the armed forces.

President Dwight Eisenhower issued Executive Order 10730, which federalized the Arkansas National Guard and ordered them to support the integration of Central High School in Little Rock on Sept. 23, 1957. This was the first use of troops in support of school integration following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision in the case of Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kan., on May 17, 1954. The decision declared all laws establishing segregated schools to be unconstitutional, and it called for the desegregation of all schools throughout the nation.

President Lyndon Johnson passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act of 1968, which was an extension of the 1964 legislation and included the Fair Housing Act.

President Barack Obama passed the Affordable Care Act. This act gave African Americans and all Americans access to health care. President Trump has filed a lawsuit to take away this access to health care, and his Justice Department continues to try to eliminate health care access in the midst of a pandemic.

President Trump came to prominence with the racist birther movement. He has maligned Black reporters, politicians, television commentators and other minorities who challenge him. The president has sided with Confederate and neo-Nazi organizations, and he has questioned the legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

President Trump has also opposed the expansion of voting rights and wants to prevent Americans from voting by mail, even though he and members of his staff have used this right.

President Trump lives in an alternate universe and is out of contact with political reality.

Dr. Edward M. Jackson

Dover