Letter to the Editor: Understand failed history of socialism
Oct 13th, 2020 ·
Mr. Obvious here!
Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky: Read a bit about the socialist cause and effect and do a bit of mental extrapolation. You would tend to understand that these are at least one full century of failed social experiments.
Time to move if you choose to force a new social order. At least try a bit of originality.
T.S. Clark
Dover
