In late February this year, I spent two weeks at Bayhealth, Kent Campus, in a room that looks out onto the Scull Mansion.

I feel that view contributed to my healing and well-being, and I believe it will help other patients, too!

Looking out to view a parking lot of automobiles does nothing for the mind and soul and subsequent faster recovery during a hospital stay!

Please help to save Scull Mansion!

John J. Mrsich

Dover