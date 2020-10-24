Letter to the Editor: Unlike Trump, Biden has a plan

It may sound like a cliche, but it is appropriate to say that this is the most important election in our lifetimes, if not in the history of the United States. Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and strife caused by police brutality have been garnering the most attention but — as always — the economy is of paramount importance. It affects everyone.

Joe Biden’s economic agenda can be summed up as an economy that “rewards work, not just wealth.” We’ve got to rebuild the backbone of the country, the middle class.

Biden’s plan starts here: When we spend taxpayer money, we should buy American products, support American businesses and create American jobs.

Donald Trump says to “buy American,” but his administration has undermined American businesses with erratic trade policies. Biden says his administration will invest $400 billion over four years in federal purchases of products made by American workers, creating 5 million new jobs and a surge in manufacturing, while strengthening union rights and collective bargaining, implementing a $15 minimum wage and eliminating the tipped minimum wage that relegates some workers to as little as $2.13 an hour.

Biden will rebuild the middle class and make sure everyone comes along. To achieve that, he indicates he will make unprecedented investments in infrastructure to equip the American middle class to compete and win in the global economy and to ensure that cities, towns and rural areas across our country share in that growth. We are the world’s richest nation, but we rank 10th in the overall quality of our infrastructure, according to the World Economic Forum.

During his 2016 campaign, Trump promised he would change all that, but he has failed to deliver. Biden promises investment in roads, bridges, highways, water pipes and public schools, along with increasing broadband coverage.

The Biden agenda encompasses much of the Green New Deal, enabling us to meet the threat of climate change, while creating millions of jobs. While transitioning to a clean-energy economy, Biden will partner with utilities and regulators to tackle the task of building a 21st-century power grid, distributing clean energy reliably and safely to households and businesses.

A Biden/Harris administration will ensure growth is shared by communities across the country and spark a renaissance in cities, towns and communities long forgotten. Creative revitalization in distressed cities will energize main street business districts. Additional funding will construct hospitals, while increasing telehealth services and providing incentives for doctors to practice in rural areas. The Biden administration will also rebuild the Strategic National Stockpile.

Revenue for these investments would be raised by reversing the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations and by reducing incentives for overseas outsourcing. Biden has stated that he would raise the tax rates back to 39.5% for the top individual rate, as well as increase the corporate rate from 21% to 28%. He also stated that he wouldn’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.

A strategy to ensure the economic future of America will only work with a commitment to invest in and draw on the talents of all Americans. America is not at full strength when investment, educational opportunities and paths to good jobs are limited by race, ZIP code or other counterproductive barriers.

The Biden plan will ensure public investment, major research and training/education for new innovation jobs and traditional manufacturing and will go to all Americans in both urban and rural communities across the country.

Colin Powers

Women’s March Sussex Delaware

Lewes