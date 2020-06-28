Letter to the Editor: US dealing with two pandemics

America is currently in the grips of two pandemics, a medical pandemic involving a virus and a social pandemic involving privilege and exceptionalism.

The virus seems to be mutating away, but the social pandemic, according to celebrity politicians, is advancing out of control as our government appears to be seeking a vaccination against systemic ills.

The nation should remain on shutdown with increased travel bans to prevent our difficulties from spreading to other regions of the planet.

Donald F. McHugh Sr.
Felton

