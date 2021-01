I have been critical of the way the virus vaccine has been given to the elderly; however, today, I went to the Division of Motor Vehicles and got mine for those over 65.

I got there at 9:05 for shots to start at 10. I was finished at 10:55. Those folks who handled the movement of vehicles did an outstanding job. They and the nurses and paperwork people knew what they were doing.

Great job.

Andy Andrew

Frederica