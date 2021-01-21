Letter to the editor: Vaccinations for everyone

Jan 21st, 2021 · Comments: 0

I am an 86-year-old with an underlying condition, and Saturday afternoon I received my first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Dover.

I simply heard that shots were available, and I went to get one. There is a great deal of controversy and confusion about the plans and schedules in the vaccine distribution. I called friends to let them know a site was available.

My thought is that I would hope every American, when they hear shots are available, will rush to get one!

Tom Dennis
Dover

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2021 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie