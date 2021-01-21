Letter to the editor: Vaccinations for everyone

I am an 86-year-old with an underlying condition, and Saturday afternoon I received my first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Dover.

I simply heard that shots were available, and I went to get one. There is a great deal of controversy and confusion about the plans and schedules in the vaccine distribution. I called friends to let them know a site was available.

My thought is that I would hope every American, when they hear shots are available, will rush to get one!

Tom Dennis

Dover