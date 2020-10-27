Letter to the Editor: Video forums for voters offered

AARP Delaware has released its 2020 candidate forums. The prerecorded video forums feature Delaware’s candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the governor’s seat. The video series builds on AARP Delaware’s “Protect Voters 50+” campaign to ensure voters age 50-plus know where candidates stand on the issues that are important to them and their families. Questions to the candidates focused on Medicare, Social Security, preventing fraud, transportation and more. The candidate forum can be viewed at aarp.org/de.

AARP has a proud 34-year history of nonpartisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. We encourage all Delawareans to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues when making their decisions this fall.

Kimberly Wharton

AARP Delaware communications director