Letter to the Editor: Vote as if the future depends on it

Our culture is changing and not for the better. We have seen it in our churches in lower Delaware in the last several years.

We have witnessed the following:

• Groome United Methodist Church has split due to changes in the denomination.

• New Covenant Presbyterian Church has become independent due to conflict in the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) denomination.1

• Lewes Presbyterian Church has left the Presbyterian Church (USA) denomination and joined the Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians (ECO).

• The Episcopal Church has split with many churches, becoming part of the Anglican denomination.

• The Catholic churches have seen the same division between progressive and conservative congregations.

These struggles are due in part to secularization of the churches, with many wanting to stay closer to what the Bible says and not what the culture is saying or doing. Is the Bible the word of God or do men know better? Are there absolute truths or do men make their own truths? Our culture seems to believe the latter, and is why we see more lying, disrespect for authority, stealing, suicides, rioting, abortions, homicides, loss of freedoms, loss of religious liberty, addictions and general disrespect.

Is this what we want for our children and grandchildren? Not I!

The elections are about one month away. What issues are critical to you? Which candidates stand for these issues? Educate yourself on the candidates.

Get a voter guide, read the newspapers, listen to the news, then get out and vote. The future depends on us!

Kit Kennedy

Lewes