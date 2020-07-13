Letter to the Editor: Vote by mail is a good move

July 7 was the first time the electorate in Delaware could vote using a no-excuse absentee ballot. In the fall, Delawareans can vote by mail in the state primary and general elections. The League of Women Voters is supportive of these voting initiatives because they make voting more inclusive and, with COVID-19, safe and secure.

About 45% of voters in the presidential primary voted by absentee ballot. A reporter friend who interviewed voters at the polls said that some went to the polls instead of voting by absentee ballot because of perceived security issues. These voters should know that in the 34 states that have vote-by-mail, there have been few cases of reported fraud.

Also, if voters are not comfortable voting by mail, they can use secure drop boxes, a new option that will be established for the fall. They can also view the status of their ballot online. My friend also said that some voters went to the polls because they were confused about how to vote by absentee ballot. These voters can access the League of Women Voters website, vote411.org, to review important voting dates, instructions on how to vote, sample ballots and the candidates’ views on the issues.

The League of Women Voters has also been hosting webinars on how you can vote this year. If you are interested in hosting a session or have an election question, email us at lwvde@comcast.net.

When the Delaware Legislature returns next year, the LWVDE is hoping that both parties and the public can work together to pass a permanent vote-by-mail bill in Delaware. We are voting by mail this year to safeguard our health. A permanent vote-by-mail process will improve the health and well-being of our state.

Jill Itzkowitz, Chair, Election Committee

League of Women Voters of Delaware