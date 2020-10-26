Letter to the Editor: Vote for those who will advocate for you

We are coming to the end of the general election period. I know some citizens have voted for their candidates, but there are still many who have not.

Joe Biden and John Carney are two individuals who have abandoned what I understand to be their claimed Catholic faith and have instead chosen to ignore critical beliefs of that faith. I hope Catholics remember this when they vote for who will, and who will not, advocate for what they believe in.

Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, but one left-wing Democratic goal is to destroy the meaning of the First Amendment by persecuting American Christians of faith.

On Nov. 3, I encourage you to remember this and not vote for Joe Biden and John Carney.

Thank you.

Fred Smiga

Frederica