Letter to the Editor: Vote in person to prevent fraud

It is time for an informed electorate to realize what is going on in Delaware.

For the presidential primary, the dictator of Delaware shut down most polling places, bypassing any input from the board of elections or anyone else. For example, in the 41st District, only one of our eight polling places was open for in-person voting, ensuring a low turnout as they planned.

Delaware, as well as other Democrat-run states, have the laws upside-down. They are supposed to represent and be accountable to “We the People,” not sleepy Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democratic National Committee. King John Carney certainly does not represent those of us who support law and order, not anarchy, as well as a growing versus a stagnant economy and a state open for business.

The Democrats have scared too many people into believing that if they vote in-person, they will surely contract the COVID-19 virus. Let me assure you of a few things. Even with only one polling place open in the 41st District, there were no long lines. Masks and social distancing were enforced, and voting machines were sanitized after each vote was cast. The Democrats got what they wanted — the opportunity to overwhelm the system with mail-in ballots with a totally unbelievable disparity in the votes for Biden versus President Donald Trump.

It is time for some major housecleaning in the governor’s office, the lieutenant governor’s office, the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as well as the General Assembly. We need to take our state back, get our economy moving forward and hold all in power accountable.

Please go vote in person Sept. 15 and Nov. 3. Voting by mail is often fraudulent with ballot-harvesting and other illegal activities. When you vote in person, you will find it completely safe and you will have the opportunity to understand who is on the ballot by friendly volunteers working at the polls, so that you can make an informed decision regarding who receives your vote.

Bob Latshaw

President, 41st District Republican Club and PAC

Millsboro