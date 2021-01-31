Letter to the Editor: When will the honeymoon end?

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is extolling and predicting American unity throughout his administration. This is an excellent idea. However, does the continued Trump impeachment quest driven by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agree and abide by that concept? Won’t that effort destroy the Kumbaya moments presented by the president to unite Americans, even the 74 million people who did not vote for him? Congressional controversy will definitely cramp that style.

When asked during the soft-pedaled questioning by the current press attendees, we were advised by Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, that Congress is definitely able to multitask. That is a comforting response, if not realistically problematic. There is a difference between the hardcore questioning of Donald Trump’s press secretarial staffers and the softballing of questions presented to Psaki. Time will tell if that changes. Don’t bet the farm!

President Biden should step up and demand that Congress dismiss and dismantle attempts to continue with the second impeachment trial attempt that has a very futile future. Taking the time to explore the past will do nothing to look forward to America’s future. Congress must learn to compromise and reach across the aisle to reach a compatible decision on all issues, no matter how painful and unfamiliar to them that may be. America’s healthy, successful and prosperous future is depending on them. Yesterday’s gone. America’s well-being is our future. Cooler heads must prevail, or the hotheads of disaster will rule the day.

May God always bless the United States of America!

Beverly E. Monahan

Dover