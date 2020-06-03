Letter to the Editor: When you think about your life, what do you see reflecting back?

I have had the good fortune of getting to meet and know many people in my life. I have continued to engage with these amazing people on social media after having the good fortune to meet them. My list of friends is large and diverse, and that makes me so happy!

In these past few weeks, my newsfeed has not had one single threat of violence, looting or riots from a black person or ally of black people. If you do not believe me, I invite you to scroll through my newsfeed until you find one. I will screenshot and share it, and I will say I was wrong.

In the past few weeks, my newsfeed has been filled with hateful rhetoric, threats of violence and pictures of many men in military arms, all from white people. If you do not believe me, again, I invite you to scroll through my newsfeed until you find one. I will screenshot and share it, and you will say you were wrong.

I am begging you with tears in my eyes! Please stop and self-reflect.

Look at your own list of friends and see if the diversity there matches that of our good nation.

Think about how many times your child had a black friend sleep over.

Better yet, when was the last time a sleepover or party at your house reflected the rainbow of beautiful skin tones we have in the great old US of A?

How many black-owned businesses do you support?

How many times have you gone to your black friend’s house? Yeah, I get it, we all have a black friend; but do we?

When’s the last time you had an uncomfortable talk about race and racism with a black friend?

When’s the last time you read a book with a black hero or a black author?

How old were you when skin-toned bandages stopped coming in only peach skin tones?

How many shows do your kids watch that have black characters or reflect black society?

How much black culture do you consume?

Maybe you’re just scared. Scared of what you don’t know. Scared of being treated the way I am sometimes treated for being an advocate for black students or my black friends.

Maybe it’s you.

Danielle Coffield Smith

Delaware