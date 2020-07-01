Letter to the Editor: Where are safeguards for seniors?

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a copy of a letter sent to state Sen. John Walsh, D-Stanton.

Sen. Walsh:

My wife will be 83 in September. I will be 84 the same month. We both have underlying health conditions. Fortunately, we are blessed and can remain in our home.

While we can presently remain at home, this may not always be the case, so I write asking you to provide the answer to the question I have asked below.

To protect the lives of NBA players, who are very young and very healthy, they will be tested daily. Also, those providing them support will be tested. (To my knowledge, no NBA player or anyone providing them support has died from COVID-19.)

To determine the safeguards that must be implemented to protect our children and our employees when opening our kindergarten through 12th grade schools, our secretary of education has created three committees that have 51 members. They meet weekly, meetings can be seen and heard, and all residents can provide input.

Question: Has the state implemented like safeguards to protect the lives of our senior citizens in our long-term care nursing homes who account for two out of every three COVID-19 deaths in Delaware?

In view of the fact that residents of long-term care nursing homes represent only 11% of all cases, but 65% of all deaths in Delaware, I am deeply troubled by the lack of information on what and when safeguards were implemented to protect our residents most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

Jack Wells

Wilmington