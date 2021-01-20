Letter to the Editor: Where is our country headed?

The events that occurred this month in Washington, D.C., were horrific. Storming the Capitol and trying to seize the building was absolutely and totally wrong. Anyone involved needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

A scary outcome of that assault is that the utter hatred for Donald Trump by the Democrats has now manifested itself into attacking not only the individuals who stormed the Capitol but the nearly 75 million American citizens who voted for him.

The vitriolic rhetoric on the House floor during the impeachment process only fanned the flames of a fire that is currently destroying our democratic republic. President-elect Joe Biden ran on a platform of unity, but all I see on the news, in print and through social media is a condemnation of all Trump voters, not just those who stormed the Capitol. Where are Mr. Biden’s comments urging all sides to tone down their rhetoric?

To those who do not believe what I just wrote, think about the following: CNN’s Don Lemon’s comment/thought process was that Trump voters were similar to Nazis. There were vitriolic comments on the floor of the House by Democrats who railed at White people. There was suppression of speech by Twitter, Facebook and others, as well as the utter destruction of a company. Listening to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talk about defunding the police and reigning in the media — which media? FOX?

Mr. Lemon’s comment/thought process enrages me. I voted for Donald Trump. I also served in two combat zones. What Mr. Lemon doesn’t understand is that individuals like me would go back to a place like Afghanistan tomorrow to defend his First Amendment rights!

Six months ago, we were worried about a Democrat victory and the possibility of sliding into socialism. The Democrats won, but you can forget about socialism. Listen very carefully to what’s being said today, and you’ll realize we are headed toward totalitarianism. Bypass go. Don’t collect $200 and go straight to jail if you should even breathe a discordant view held by those in power.

The flowery language used by all who support the utter destruction and silencing of Donald Trump and, therefore, his supporters, will destroy our democratic republic. The only person who can stem the tide of hatred running through the Congress and America is Joe Biden. I can only pray that he is strong enough to fight those who would make our country a true democracy. For those of you who have forgotten, in a true democracy, he who is in the majority, rules.

Retired U.S. Army Reserve Col. Frank Daniels

Dover