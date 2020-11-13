Letter to the Editor: Why no bookstore in all of Kent County?

I am interested in whether or not the residents of Kent County read books. I moved to Kent County three years ago, and I have learned there is not a bookstore in the county. Why is this? Is it because Kent Countians do not read? Are they too busy? Or is there no financial incentive to operate a bookstore in the county?

I am a reader, as well as an author (poems privately published). But it would be nice to have some place to buy reading material.

Thank you for considering this question.

William T. Gardner

Dover