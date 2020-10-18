Letter to the Editor: Why Pugh is right for Senate

Craig Pugh is running for the 14th District senatorial seat.
I would like to provide some background on Mr. Pugh.
Who is Craig Pugh?
• He is a fourth-generation resident of Delaware.
• He is a third-generation small businessman.
• He is a third-generation volunteer firefighter at Leipsic Volunteer Fire Co.
• He has been mayor of the town of Leipsic for 18 years.
• He has been a lifelong waterman.
• He has been a hunting safety management consultant.
• He has been a wildlife management consultant.
• He graduated from Dover High School.
• He graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology with a commercial diving certification.
• His son, Matthew, spent seven years in the Coast Guard and is employed at First State Military Academy.
Why is Craig Pugh running?
• He promotes affordable and accessible health care.
• He supports gun rights and the Second Amendment.
• He supports small businesses and small business owners.
• He promotes the conservation and protection of wildlife.
• He promotes the protection of the Delaware Bay’s waters, marshes and the surrounding agricultural land.
• He promotes vocational and technical schools, and local schools.
For more information, visit the website of friendsofcraigpugh.com.
Please vote Nov. 3, 2020.
Rod Accetta
Frederica