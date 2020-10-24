Letter to the Editor: Why Witzke won the primary

Oct 23rd, 2020 · Comments: 0

Rebuttal to Janice Howlett (“Witzke is not the right choice,” Oct. 22): Since when do liberal-sounding people demand that Republicans throw out a candidate because “she doesn’t believe Republicans” know the candidate?

We don’t answer to you or Jane Brady! We picked her because we are tired of GOP Republicans In Name Only licking the boots of the Democratic socialist machine running Delaware into the ground! I can’t think of a thing Chris Coons has done to stop out-of-control illegals, crime, wasted taxpayers’ money, protecting the rights of the unborn or, in general, making America a better place for Americans at all!

Coons, the “bearded Marxist” born in the very liberal state of Connecticut, has lined his pockets with Big Pharma money, increasing drug addiction in Delaware and making us No. 2 in the nation!

Ms. Howlett, when I was growing up, No. 2 wasn’t the most sought-after thing you wanted to be!

Carles C. Messick III
Lewes

 

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie