Letter to the Editor: Will COVID-19 vaccinations be available at the local drugstore?

For years, I have gotten my flu shot at Walgreens without a problem.
They know my Social Security number, age, etc.
Why can’t they give me the COVID-19 vaccine when the powers in charge determine my age group is next?
Andy Andrew
Frederica
