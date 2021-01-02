Letter to the Editor: Will COVID-19 vaccinations be available at the local drugstore?

For years, I have gotten my flu shot at Walgreens without a problem.

They know my Social Security number, age, etc.

Why can’t they give me the COVID-19 vaccine when the powers in charge determine my age group is next?

Andy Andrew
Frederica

