Letter to the editor: Will Milford see tax increases?

Dec 2nd, 2020 · Comments: 0

My wife and I have been Milfordians for 23 years. It was interesting reading about the “retreat” the Milford City Council recently had to discuss referendums, new taxes, a new middle school and other subjects that will cost us citizens more money.

We may not have had a recent property tax rate increase, but we have had property reassessments. My last reassessment increase was in the 40% range. Now, with the hiring of a new development expert, more taxpayer money will be needed.

This is only the beginning. Look for increases in taxes for their operating budget, an increase for a new middle school, plus an increase to pay for the new police station.

As to value for my taxes, I am puzzled. I pay separate for city electric, city water, trash pickup and yard waste. So for my tax dollars, I am getting what? The privilege of living in Milford? Snow removal? Police presence?

We do like Milford and its conveniences and amenities. We do worry about our leadership.

Bill Callahan
Milford

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie