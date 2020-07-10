Letter to the Editor: Williams is thinking about future of Lewes

As a Lewes local, I am casting my vote for Andrew Williams for Lewes City Council. Williams is invested. He not only has a strong family connection to Lewes, but also has chosen to raise his children here. He has the unique perspective of being a local and a newcomer.

Knowing Williams for many years, I see qualities that make him well-suited for this position. His scholarship of history is vast, and he is diplomatic, steadfast and compassionate. He is knowledgeable and has a smart business sense that will make him a valued asset to the council.

Williams is a true public servant, willing to listen and represent the voice of the people. He is future-thinking and wants Lewes to be a place that grows thoughtfully. As a creative business owner and believer in the arts and culture, I am grateful for his appreciation for music, art and theater and his desire to make Lewes a destination for travelers seeking such things. I believe Williams will be an attribute to the City Council, focused on getting things done, creating new possibilities and preserving the heart of this great town.

Heidi Lowe

Lewes