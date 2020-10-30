Letter to the Editor: Write in Drago so Sussex moves forward

Oct 29th, 2020 · Comments: 0

If you are in Sussex County Council’s District 3, when voting in person, it is important to type in “Patti Drago” since her name is not printed on the ballot. She decided to run for this office only six weeks before the general election — after the Republican incumbent, I.G. Burton, came 44 votes short of winning the Republican primary.

Sussex County is fortunate to have Patti Drago and her husband as its residents. Supporting the community around, especially those who are not well-represented or served, is natural to them. Now, they are plunging in to help the larger community, called Sussex County, with her experience as a successful business executive and a hands-on community activist.

Let’s see to it that Sussex County moves forward with better jobs for everyone who wants to work and preserves our environmental assets, while protecting the rights of all property owners.

Eul Lee
Lewes

The Opinion page is populated with letters from you, our readers. The Delaware State News was founded on and still is dedicated to the basic principle of civilly and respectfully sharing ideas to create a better community for us all. To submit a letter to the editor, visit the Submit a Letter page.

Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie