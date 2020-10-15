Letter to the Editor: Yearick works to make state great

Throughout the four years since his election, and under much controversy and negative press, President Donald Trump has been actively pursuing and changing the course of this great country to “Make America Great Again.”

Although with not as much drama and negative press, Rep. Lyndon Yearick, representing the 34th District in Kent County, has also been actively fighting to make our state great again by representing his constituency with the same zeal that drives our great president.

His Delaware General Assembly bio shows he has 20 years of business experience in the housing, energy, banking, health care and education industries along with being a graduate of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Program, and that he serves on six nonprofit boards in Kent County.

Since the 2016 election, our country has been witness to a revolution threatening the very existence of our Constitution. The Democrats are so enraged over their loss that they will attempt any measure to ensure it doesn’t happen again. As an ultimate betrayal of the American people, they have attempted the elimination of the Electoral College. Rep. Yearick has co-sponsored legislation that would prevents the manipulation of this great institution.

The 2020 pandemic has taken over most of the world, and many Democratic governors have taken advantage of the emergency to expand on their executive powers by invoking what they consider state of emergency powers. Rep. Yearick co-sponsored legislation that would require the governor to inform the General Assembly in advance of issuing or extending state of emergency orders, thus preventing the governor from overextending his authority in a state of emergency without prior approval from the state Legislature.

As a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, he introduced legislation to bring meaningful gun-control legislation by increasing the minimum penalty, restoring the requirements that defendants be sentenced consecutively and prohibiting suspension of the sentence.

To address the needs of many of less fortunate Delawareans, Rep. Yearick has introduced legislation that provides tax relief to individual personal income taxes for certain lower-income and working-poor individuals. Additionally, he introduced legislation that would eliminate the state’s portion of the realty transfer tax for closings for first-time homebuyers with a purchase price of $250,000 or less.

Rep. Lyndon Yearick has been and will continue working for all Delawareans.

I. Jesse Garcia

Camden