QOTD: What can the state do to make vote by mail a simpler process?

Here is the Question of the Day:

Did you vote by mail, or are you planning to vote by mail? Do you think the state should make vote by mail part of the standard voting procedure? What suggestions do you have for the state to make it a simpler process?

Join the conversation below and see what others have to say! You can sign in to World Table with your existing Google, Twitter, Facebook, or Disqus account, or create a new account. And remember, we may use comments from this feature on the newspaper’s Opinion page or in stories we are preparing, so keep it civil.