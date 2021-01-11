Speak Out: More thoughts on single-use plastic bags

Customers in the checkout lines at grocery, retail and convenience stores throughout Delaware are learning new ways of conducting business that began New Year’s Day. That’s because consumers and some businesses in Delaware will no longer be able to use or distribute single-use plastic carryout bags at the point of sale.

• Other than California and Oregon, remind me of who bans single-use plastic bags. — Bob Skuse

• There are eight states! California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New York, Oregon and Vermont. In Colorado, they are not banned but strongly encouraged against, and most people use reusable bags. — Jena Murray

• You thought the stores were giving you those bags for free? — William Mazzariello

• No, but now they will charge you twice! — Kime Rutledge Hill

• Paper is much easier to recycle, and almost all paper comes from trees that are specifically grown for paper. It’s much better now than it was 30 years ago. —Benjamin Black

• Get yourself some cheese. Goes great with whine! — Eddie Ellingsworth

• At the start of COVID, some stores prohibited you bringing reusable bags because you may have COVID in your home. . — Pamela Connelly

• There was a lot of confusion in the beginning because we didn’t know much about COVID. We have more experience, and this is more understandable now. So it isn’t surprising that such advice would change. It is estimated that U.S. consumers bring home 100 billion plastic bags a year that need to be disposed of and take 500 years to fully decompose. When these bags end up in the ocean, they pose risks to wildlife. Is it so much to ask people to bring reusable bags to eliminate these problems? — Elizabeth Muncher

• This also isn’t a first.We never used to have plastic bags back in the day! — Amy Burke

• People get crabby for some reason about it, but I literally brought a bunch of plastic bags from home and handed them to the cashier to bag my items in, rather than paying for their bags. — Rob Cook

• If folks would just recycle! They could be turned into other products! — Stan Leczner