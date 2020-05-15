What’s the holdup on FIOS?

I wonder why Comcast/XFinity has been allowed to become a monopoly in our area of Delaware? There is literally no competition for them if you want TV and Internet.

When we moved to Spring Meadow in 2006, a technician was digging in a hole at the entrance to our community. When asked what he was doing, he said “I’m putting in FIOS, you should be up and running in a few weeks.” That was more than 13 years ago, and still no FIOS available for us. We have heard via the grapevine that it is a political issue.

Meantime, our bill has increased dramatically and is close to unaffordable for seniors on fixed incomes. Somebody needs to find out what the issue is and get it taken care of so we can get some relief. For most of us right now, TV is our best friend.

Marilyn Helton

Smyrna