Speak Out: Dover shooting

A 15-year-old Milford male died from gunshot wounds after initially calling 911 from an alley Monday to report his wounds. At 9:49 p.m., officers went to a rear alley on Paul Street near Davis Circle. The youth had called to report he had been shot and was conscious when police arrived, Dover Police spokesman Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

• New Street, Capital Park, Governors Avenue are all problem areas. — Brenda L. Sullivan

• It’s a shame. Dover is getting out of control. — Mike Hacker

• Obviously, Dover’s goal is to overtake Wilmington as Delaware’s murder capital in 2020. Getting a head start. — Gerald Jerry Rice

• So sad, sending prayers his family’s way.— Cleo Denise Shelton

• I put blame on the courts, have talked with DPD and DSP. They do their part. Then the same person is back on the street the next day, doing the same things. — Jeff Grzeszczak

• They changed bail terms last year. And they definitely need to get funding for additional staff at the DOJ in Dover, that’s for sure. — Tammy Lee

•It is sickening how the judicial system continues to let criminals go with a later date to appear and they never do. Seems there is no punishment for young offenders. They never learn to live by societal values. — Susan Moore

•The Delaware bail reform is allowing criminals to go to jail for a few hours and be released. It’s insane. — Gabriella Nicole

