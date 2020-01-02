Speak Out: Replacing Obamacare

As a candidate for the White House, Donald Trump repeatedly promised that he would “immediately” replace President Barack Obama’s health care law with a plan of his own that would provide “insurance for everybody.”

Nearly three years after taking office, Americans still are waiting for Trump’s big health insurance reveal. Prescription drug prices have edged lower, but with major legislation stuck in Congress it’s unclear if that relief is the start of a trend or merely a blip.

• Well if Congress wasn’t (wasting) away time and money on a partisan impeachment we might have accomplished something on this. — Jon Walczak

• Really? What’s the plan? We had 2 years where Republicans controlled everything, or did you all forget that? Republicans still control the Senate and the White House. What have they done? Yeah definitely the Dems’ fault. Too funny! — William Mazzariello

• Trump’s first two years, those you claim were controlled by Republicans, were controlled by “never Trumpers”. People who, when Obama was in office and voting against Obamacare was a moot point, did so, just for the show. But, when brought up, after Trump was in office, they voted for the continuance of Obamacare. Yes, The Senate can create and submit a bill. But it still has to be passed by both houses. No way anything Trump wants is getting passed The House without huge concessions, (see latest budget). So, was it Republican control? Yes. In name only. Flake, Ryan and yes, McCain, along with those that followed their leads forgot which party they ran under. In the process, they told their constituents exactly what they thought of them. — Dennis Mehrenberg

•You are under the impression that Obamacare was going to be implemented right away? It’s like everything else. It takes time to work out the kinks. Now that it is working, Trump wants to throw a non thought-out plan that will of course hurt the middle class because everything he does hurts the middle class. There are bills sitting right on (McConnell’s) desk. Remember he said he was not going to pass anything on to the president. It’s a Republican problem. A bunch of petulant children. — Lori Dettinger Haggerty

•Of course he didn’t deliver on it. GOP could never come up with a plan to replace it. Even when they had Congress and Senate. Nothing to do with Democrats. This sits on GOP.— Paul Kennedy

• I had two part-time jobs to make ends meet so I had to rely on the ACA. I did simple research and I was able to utilize my tax deduction ahead of time and apply it to my premium and pay like $20 a month with a $250 deductible. — Erica MB

• Just to throw a point out here. There are millions of people living in our country uninsured. These are the people that utilize the Emergency Departments. We as Americans pay for their health care whether you want to believe it or not. The only people making money are the owners of the for-profit insurance companies. — Joanne Harris Herrick

• Partly true. My wife is in the health care industry and it is mainly the opioid epidemic Medicaid people are driving cost up. Sad to say, most are from good families who would be unable to cover their expenses due to most being over 27. — Bill Gonzalez

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com