Speak Out: Trump impeachment

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over a charge that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he still would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring stain of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.

•Who paid foreigners to influence an election? The DNC Who lied to spy on a candidate? The FBI. Who lied on the floors of Congress constantly? Shiff. Whos getting reeleected? Trump — Chris Werner

•Putin talking points get you no where in America. Go back to the drawing board. — Dennis Patrick

•Great economy. Great trade deals. Wonderful time to be an American. You need to work on your projection issue… It’s causing you to run away from my points because you know I’m right. — Chris Werner

•What does a great economy have to do with exonerating someone from having committing a crime? 1) Any President could have carried on what Obama/Biden started, and 2) even pedophiles hand out candy; does not make them good guys. — Jody Sweeney

•I’m okay with his actions because there’s zero hard proof of actual crimes. Trump isn’t perfect – but that’s okay. No one is. He does more good than bad and he’s not done anything provably criminal. The fact that the impeachment crimes were constant only in their changing accusations and there are zero fact witnesses that have witnessed a crime. — Chris Werner

•Mr. Sweeney, President Trump is not carrying on what Obama/Biden did, he is cleaning up the mess they made. Just like people had to clean up your mess with SPCA and Safe Haven. — Ken Oberdorf Jr.

•Being impeached…will always be associated with this presidency. A fact that will be written in history …forever. — Rita DiDolce

•Deplorables and working people like me will win and, Dems freebies suckers snowflakes….gonna crawl for #MAGA2020…No Hands out for you ppl — Lou Arquiza

•The only thing the Democrats have accomplished is to delegitimize the impeachment process. This is no more then a participation trophy for all the butt hurt liberals! — Joseph Daniels

