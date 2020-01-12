Speak Out: War powers resolution

Reigniting a debate over who has the power to declare war, the Democratic-controlled House on Thursday approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

The war powers resolution is not binding on the president and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insisted it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.”

The measure will “protect American lives and values” by limiting Trump’s military actions, Pelosi said. “The administration must de-escalate and must prevent further violence.’’

The House passed the measure, 224-194, with just three Republicans voting in support. Eight Democrats opposed the measure.

• Democrats trying to protect their buds over in Iran. — Ryan Fenimore

•Democrats have no buds there.— John Jacob

• Again, your president, messiah, dear leader, whatever you call him these days ran on the promise of pulling our troops out of the Middle East and stop getting involved in long drawn-out wars. I agree. so, when he comes Osama bin Laden’s beard hair away from starting a war, I disagree. Not because I “love terrorist” but because I don’t think that American men and women should go over and fight a war and die and or get maimed and come back to this country and be denied prosthetic legs by the VA. It’s not our war. It’s Israel, Saudi, and Iran’s war. Let them fight it. That’s “America first” isn’t it?— Gary Greer

• Wow what a shocker, Nancy doesn’t want to wait until she becomes POTUS to run foreign policy. — Bob Skuse

•I mean I know I’m missing something but hasn’t Congress always had the power or did we give that away like we do everything else.— Christopher Joyce

•The problem is they were not advised at all to the potential of starting a war with another country. And the briefs they were given after the fact were ridiculed by more than one republican senator. — Eddie Curley

•Donald Trump doesn’t like the Constitution or he doesn’t know i. But this is the second time he has done this, putting Americans at risk. Go figure he couldn’t take the time to inform the eight but he could find time to talk with Putin. That’s right, Putin knew before we did. — Lori Dettinger Haggerty

Iran has been threatening Americans since 1979. Americans have been at risk since before Trump, or Obama, or even Bush. Also, Obama expanded the drone strike campaign, also without congressional approval, to including the killing of Anwar al’Awlaki, an American citizen with al’Qaida without giving him due process of law or a trial. — Jason Patrick

•I wouldn’t let my enemies know beforehand either. They are so stupidly blind with hatred for Trump that they’ll do anything to mess him up. Sort of like holding the articles of impeachment to try to manipulate the House too. — Michelle N Mark Harvey

• The president has full authority in what he did. Was he suppose to ignore the threat like Benghazi and have our men killed? — Kathy Sue De Angelis

• He wasn’t declaring war. He didn’t have to notify Congress. Just like past presidents didn’t notify Congress. Come on people, we all know if he had notified, Pelosi would have blabbed and we would have been in even more danger. Fact is Iran has been attacking us for years. So we took a shot to take out a dictator who was planning on attacking us (further). Trump made exactly the right decision. Period. — Kime Rutledge Hill

• Why don’t they pass a measure prohibiting the sun rise? Just as effective! Is this effective governance? A waste of time and our confiscatory tax money! November can’t come soon enough!— Chris Wolfe

•Good. Even Mike Pompeo has used the word “war” when referring to Trump’s actions, and only Congress can declare war. We have to stop Presidents, both Republicans and Democrats, from waging perpetual warfare around the globe.— Eric Morrison

Th

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com