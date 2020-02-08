Sound Off: Trump’s acquittal

President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.

A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But the final tallies — 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction of Congress’ investigation — fell far short. Two-thirds “guilty” votes would have been needed to reach the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office.

• The way it should be!! Democrats in this country should be ashamed of themselves for acting the way they do!! They don’t want to make America better. They just want to trash America and make America fall — Amber Brummitt

• So, according to some of these post, you are not innocent until proven guilty. — Kevin McCarthy

• He was proven guilty. It’s called jury nullification. He was tried by his peers. They are a bunch of cowardly crooks like him. — William Mazzariello

• Actually if I’m not mistaken, on the the prosecutors actually stated on the lines of “we accused, we see coincidences. It’s up to Trump to prove his innocence.” They told him to prove his innocence without having concrete proof, just hearsay and speculation, which is never enough to convict. — Walt Speakmen

• The Senate can only evaluate the merits of the charges that the House forwarded in the articles of impeachment; the Senate can’t expand upon those charges or add additional ones. And since there are no accusations of illegality within the aforementioned articles of impeachment, there’s no objective threshold for the Senate to establish. That’s why the charges are being dismissed. If a willful violation of the Impoundment Control Act is what actually transpired, then the articles of impeachment must charge the president with that. He can’t be convicted of something he hasn’t been charged with. — John Daliani

• On November 3, 2020 President Trump will be re-elected in a landslide never seen before all because America is tired of the corruption and lies from the entire democratic party and fraudulent media who work hand in hand with the Democrats to deceive the public! — Marc Auger

• I don’t think he’ll overtake Reagan’s 1984 victory, or Nixon’s 1972 victory, or FDR’s 1936 victory. Those are landslides. — Dale Lambert

• Mitt Romney had enough courage to put country ahead of party! The rest are cowards! They need their jobs! — Brandan Warner

• He’ll always be impeached. That stain on his record is eating him alive, and it’s somewhat satisfying. — Peter Rispoli

• Oh it gets better Democrats. Just wait until November. After seeing the nonsense of the DNC exposed and in the full light people will vote against them. It’s going to be nothing but bad and worse all year. Get your tissues stocked up! — Jim Green