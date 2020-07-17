Speak Out: 6 NASCAR races in August at Dover

Dover International Speedway officials announced an unprecedented NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader along with four other races for August.

• Why don’t they tear that track up and put a football field in its place, then attract an NFL team to this state? Lobby for some preseason games to be played there until a team is finally secured. — Michael Jones

• I’m sure people who work there and their families are happy about that! Another step to get things moving again! Literally! Great news! — Kim Christensen Mills