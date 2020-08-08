Speak Out: Are Delaware inmates safe from COVID?

The Delaware Department of Correction has reported 511 cases involving inmates and 158 involving staff. Per the agency, 104 employees and 415 offenders have recovered, while eight inmates have died from complications relating to the virus. Seven of those eight had serious underlying health issues.

• Are average, noncriminal citizens safe from COVID-19? I think that’s a no, so who cares about criminals? — Hilary Ennis

• Citizens can go to great lengths to minimize the risk. Obviously, you don’t care but since we live in a systemically racist society, it’s just one more brick in the wall. — William Mazzariello

• Keep them in their cells, and that should prevent the spread. — Jennifer Lawson

• Exactly and don’t break the law and you won’t have to be in prison. — Cynthia M. Starkey

• What is essentially forcing people to get sick would be a violation of the Eighth Amendment. — Pete Schonert

• Just give them a paper mask. — Marc Auger

• They cut visits very quickly. There have been some correction officers that tested positive, I’m sure. They got masks. If they came in with a fever, they were sent home. I am sure they are doing the best they can. And when they leave their shift, I hope they are doing the right thing and being safe. — Yvonne Robinson-Lee